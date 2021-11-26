Leave it to a team with farm in the name to pick up a victory during harvest season.
Orchard Farm (1-0) opened the girls basketball season Friday with a 48-28 home victory against the Washington Lady Jays (0-1).
The host Lady Eagles took control of the contest early, holding Washington to just three points in the first quarter.
Orchard Farm held a 13-3 lead after one period and a 22-10 advantage at halftime.
The score stood at 36-21 after three quarters.
Junior Olivia Reed led the Lady Jays in scoring with 14 points, adding four rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Gabby Lindemann opened the season with a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing a whopping 18 rebounds. She also made one block, one assist and one steal.
Ingrid Figas and Kendall Nix added two points apiece.
Figas posted nine rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Nix dished out two assists and blocked one shot.
Emma Briggs made five rebounds.
Kelsee Crego pulled down two rebounds.
Jillian Huellinghoff and Payton Voss were each credited with an assist.
The Lady Jays play in their home opener Tuesday against Pacific at 7 p.m.