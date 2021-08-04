HASTINGS, NEBRASKA — On the same day the Washington Town and Country Fair returned after a two-year hiatus, a band of intrepid travelers representing Washington Post 218 began action in the American Legion Mid South Regional Tournament in Hastings, Nebraska.
Depending upon one’s mode of travel, and speed of driving, the trip took between seven and 10 hours between Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska.
The team traveled via bus, leaving Washington Post 218 before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. The team had to be in Nebraska for the opening banquet Tuesday night.
The others made the trek between then and Wednesday’s 7 p.m. start time at Duncan Field.
The Post 218 game was the final one of the evening, and was preceded by the official opening ceremonies as all eight teams, representing six states, were recognized on the field.
The event had everything from the local Post 11 honor guard, a drone flying over the field and the Kool-Aid man. The popular drink was invented in Hastings.
Duncan Field dates back to 1940, when it was built as a public works project. It is known for its red brick wall in the outfield.
The field originally was called Pershing Field, but was renamed for Donald D. Duncan, Sr., who played a major role in bringing Little League Baseball to Hastings.
The field received a $2.8 million renovation after a half-cent sales tax was passed in 2010. It now has a turf infield, seating for over 1,300 fans and four press boxes.
It should be known for bringing in a large home crowd as a good number of fans from the city of 24,906 seemed to be in attendance.
The opening day of games saw an oddity. Missouri and Nebraska, the two states with multiple teams in the event, both had their second representatives advance.
Oak Grove Post 379 vanquished Kansas champion Pittsburg Post 64 while winner Washington lost to Nebraska host team Hastings Post 11 Five Points Bank.
The Nebraska champion, Gretna Post 216, also lost in the opening round to the Cabot RailCats of Arkansas.
The other first-round winner was Dubuque County, Iowa, which beat Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club of Colorado.
Washington’s game Thursday night ended just in time as another noted Nebraska icon made its appearance. A thunderstorm, featuring more lightning and thunder than rain, quickly blew through town, chasing the remaining fans out of the parking lot.
Post 218 players returned to their hotel and enjoyed pizza before getting some rest in preparation for Thursday afternoon’s game.