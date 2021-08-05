HASTINGS, NEBRASKA — For the first time since 2015, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team earned a regional tournament victory.
Post 218 came from behind to defeat Colorado state champion Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club, 5-4, to advance to the third day of the tournament in the losers’ bracket.
The last Post 218 Senior Legion regional victory came in 2015, when the Missouri runner-up that year defeated the host Bismarck, North Dakota, Governors in the Central Plains Regional, 11-4. That also was a losers’ bracket game.
The win gave Post 218 a rematch with Oak Grove Post 379 in Friday’s elimination game. Oak Grove lost a 13-4 game to the Arkansas champion Cabot RailCats in Thursday’s winners’ bracket semifinal.
Post 218 (23-13) defeated Oak Grove twice during the Missouri State Tournament in Sedalia, 8-5 and 10-4. The second win secured Washington’s fourth Senior Legion state title.
According to Washington Manager Kent Getsee, Washington knows pretty much about Oak Grove (28-11-1). The bad news is that Oak Grove has the same knowledge of Post 218, and that it’s always difficult to beat a good team three times in a season.
“We know everything about Oak Grove and they know everything about us,” Getsee said. “It will be a good game.”
If Post 218 is going to vanquish Oak Grove once again, it’s going to need confidence, something which had been missing from The Post 218 lineup in Nebraska.
“Confidence is key,” Post 218 veteran Louis Paule said. “If we have confidence, we can win. We have to keep it and keep going with it, even when we’re down.”
Paule, who was on the 2017 Freshman Legion state championship team, is one of the longest-serving Post 218 players. The first baseman came through by making contact at the right time Thursday, ensuring that Post 218 got another game in the event. His single to right field was followed by an error which plated three runs with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning. That allowed Post 218 to fight back from a 4-1 deficit to tie the game. Paule then hustled home on a hit by catcher Cody Vondera to put Washington ahead for the first time in the game. It turned out to be enough.
Blake Whitlock pitched for Post 218 in the game and took a no-decision. Until the top of the sixth, Whitlock held Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club to just one hit, but errors, walks and wild pitches helped that team take a 2-1 lead.
“It feels pretty good,” Whitlock said. “It was pretty scary going into the bottom of the sixth inning. After a team win like that, it seems pretty darned good.”
Whitlock also contributed two of Washington’s four hits and made the game-deciding catch in foul territory to secure the win.
“We’ve got to keep that confidence going,” said Whitlock. “We’ve played good ball all year. Confidence is key. As long as we keep doing what we’re doing and playing our game, we’ll be all right.”
For the second day in a row, Post 218 faced a strong pitching performance. Brayden Mackey’s gem shut down Washington in Wednesday’s opener. This time, it was Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club’s Tyler Wytulka.
Post 218 Coach Martin Eckhoff reported one of the umpires told him that Washington had faced the two best pitchers he had seen so far in the event.
Wytulka wore out in the sixth inning just before reaching his pitch count limit, but only one of the runs he allowed was earned.
Washington’s Blake Whitlock was equal to the task before getting hit for two runs in the top of the sixth.
“Blake is very good. We had seen Colorado play and we knew they liked to sit on curveballs until late in the count. We had a plan there and he started every batter out with a curve the first time though the order. Then he switched it up. He did a great job. It feels like 110 degrees out there and everyone will get tired. Maybe the difference was that their guy was in there a half-inning too long and Whitty wasn’t.”
The weather turned into a factor. The 1 p.m. first pitch had the teams playing into the hottest part of the day. While the morning had been cool, it warmed up to Missouri-type temperatures and humidity. In the end, Post 218 was able to outlast the Colorado state champion.
“It was not the easiest of wins,” Getsee said. “As I said earlier, nothing is going to come easy here.”
