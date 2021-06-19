Opening the second day of the Sedalia Tournament, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team fell Sunday to the Omaha Central Eagles Four Aces team, 9-3.
Playing in Liberty Park Stadium, the game was scoreless until the top of the fifth. Omaha pushed five runs across the plate.
“The fifth inning saw a terrible call at the plate of obstruction by Cody Vondera that would have limited their run total that inning to two instead of five,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said.
Post 218 responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth.
The Eagles added two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to pick up the win.
Omaha Central outhit Washington, 11-5. The Eagles made all three of the game’s errors.
Sam Turilli started and went 3.2 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits, one walk and one hit batter. He took the loss.
“Omaha had a very good hitting team there, and Sam Turilli was up for the challenge,” Getsee said. “The actual score does not reflect this game. Sam worked ahead, mixed his stuff up and used his defense, all great signs of things to come.”
Gavin Matchell was next and went 3.1 innings, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out three.
“Gavin Matchell came in to finish it out and give them a different look, which he accomplished what we asked him to do,” Getsee said. “Just another step to where we want to be come July.”
Turilli, Dane Eckhoff, Zac Coulter, Louis Paule and Vondera each had one hit.
Matchell walked twice. Eckhoff and Sam Paule each walked once.
The Paule brothers, Louis and Sam, each were hit by pitches.
Sam Paule, Louis Paule and Vondera scored the runs.
Turilli drove in two. Eckhoff and Sam Paule each had one RBI.
“Offensively, they held us to five scattered hits using some pretty good pitching,” Getsee said. “We worked our counts, but they made some very good plays in the field to cut our chances down. It was a fun game to be a part of for both sides. Good coaching and good friendly competition is great, and we enjoyed playing a solid team that made us better.”