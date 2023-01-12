Washington junior Casey Olszowka picked up four pins on his way to winning Gateway Athletic Conference’s 157-pound boys wrestling championship Friday Saturday.
Olszowka led the way for the Blue Jays, who earned 137.5 team points and finished third in the conference.
Ft. Zumwalt South scored 217 team points to win the event.
Francis Howell Central was the runner-up with 184.5 points. Francis Howell (136.5) and Troy (133) ranked fourth and fifth.
For the wrestling championships, there are no divisions and all GAC schools wrestle in one big tournament.
Nine Washington wrestlers placed in the tournament.
Following Olszowka, the next best finishers for the Blue Jays were Couper Deckard (120 pounds) and Devon Deckelman (126), both in fourth.
Tyrese Thurmon (215) and Mac Ruoff (285) both took fifth place.
Alec Pecka (144), Jackson Thornton (150), McLaine Graham (165) and Tanner Schwoeppe (190) each ranked sixth in their weight classes.
Parker Kelpe (113, 0-2), Will Kelpe (132, 1-2), Tristen Koehmstedt (138, 2-2) and Nolan Hendrix (175, 2-2) wrestled for Washington, but did not place in the event.
Olszowka tore through his division with pins of Troy’s Blake Tharp (3:42), Ft. Zumwalt West’s Michael Higgins (2:51), Francis Howell North’s Chad Blanke (5:08) and Ft. Zumwalt South’s Koen Erickson (3:55).
Deckard wrestled to a 2-2 record.
In the third-place match, he fell to Zumwalt South’s Nick Baker by a 4-0 decision.
He ended on a 3-0 decision loss to Zumwalt South’s Zach Tihen in the third-place bout.
Thurmon turned in a 3-2 record. In the medal round, he won over Timberland’s Nathan Martin via forfeit.
Ruoff completed the tournament with a 3-2 mark.
He finished with a pin of Zumwalt North’s Alex Goeke (4:27) for fifth.
Pecka went 3-3, falling to North Point’s Logan Redel (4:00) in the fifth-place match.
Thornton was 2-3, ending on a 4-1 decision loss to Holt’s Boston Howard.
Graham posted a 1-3 record. In the medal round, he lost a 20-6 major decision against Warrenton’s Anthony Lombardo.
Schwoeppe had a mark of 2-3, ending with a loss by pin (0:51) against Howell Central’s Edward Fawcett in the fifth-place bout.
Washington has a tri-meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. on the road against GAC Central foes Holt and Ft. Zumwalt East. The meet will take place at Holt High School in Wentzville.