An early setback did not derail the medal express for Washington junior Casey Olszowka.
Olszowka, one of four Blue Jays to qualify for the MSHSAA Class 3 Boys Wrestling Championships Friday and Saturday in Columbia, finished third in the 157-pound weight class.
“I lost that first match and could have pouted and moped, but I had to tell myself ‘No, we’re fine’ and I had to come back and place,” Olszowka said. “I needed that medal.”
Washington scored 21.5 points and ranked 25th in the Class 3 team standings.
Seniors Parker Kelpe (113 pounds) and Devon Deckelman (126) and junior Couper Deckard (120) each exited during the first day of competition Friday.
Olszowka lost in sudden victory overtime to Helias’ Eli Homan (6:21) in Friday’s first round, but rebounded to win every match the rest of the way.
“Casey had a tough first round setback,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I genuinely believe he is better than the first kid he wrestled, but I think he let nerves and the moment get to him, but after that match it was like a switch went off inside of Casey and he wrestled like we have been waiting for all year.”
Olszowka won a 17-2 technical fall (3:11) over Ladue’s Shaun Roberts and then ended Friday by pinning Farmington’s Ethan Turner (2:58).
In Saturday morning’s bubble round, Olszowka won a 10-0 major decision over De Smet’s Jayden McCaster.
Olszowka then pinned Van Horn semifinalist Darrius Page (4:35) in the consolation semifinals and won a 6-2 decision over Belton’s Landon Littleton in the third-place final.
“He completely dominated the left side of the bracket to win five matches,” Ohm said. “That is one of the hardest things to do at state and he did it with relative ease. I think that is a turning point in Casey’s career and he jumped levels there. We are beyond excited to see what the future holds for Casey.”
Deckard and Deckelman each won a match in the tournament.
Deckelman won a 7-4 decision over Pacific’s Caden Browning in the first consolation round, sandwiching the victory between defeats against Warrenton’s Noah Lohrmann (3-1) and Hannibal’s Tristen Essig (1:47).
Deckard defeated Helias’ Aleksandr Careaga in a 4-0 decision in the first consolation round. His losses came against Hillsboro’s Jordan Penick (2:57) and Warrenton’s Joshua Kassing (16-2).
Kelpe was pinned by Kearney’s Ryder Shelton (1:13) in his opening match before suffering elimination from Hillsboro’s Gabe Barnett in a 12-8 decision.
Olszowka finished his season at 53-3. Deckelman was 40-12, Deckard 39-14 and Kelpe 31-20.