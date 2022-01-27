With nine wrestlers ending on the podium, the Washington boys wrestling Blue Jays placed third Saturday at the Pacific Invitational.
The Blue Jays earned 189 points to finish behind only Carl Junction (223.5) and Whitfield (213) in the team standings.
Casey Olszowka (152 pounds) was Washington’s lone individual champion at the event.
Other team scores included Wentzville Liberty (174.5), Rockwood Summit (134), Vianney (108.5), De Soto (107.5), Pacific (94.5), North Point (69), Union (64.5), Festus (52) and Webster Groves (46.5).
Following Olszowka, teammates Couper Deckard (113) and Gavin Holtmeyer (285) both placed second in their divisions.
Devon Deckelman (126), Ryan Mueller (170) and Joey Avitia (195) each placed third.
Fourth-place finishers included Hayden Thiemann (145), Brendin Voss (160) and Trevor Buhr (285). Buhr was the team’s second participant in that weight class and wrestled unattached.
Parker Kelpe (106) and Tanner Schwoeppe (220) both finished fifth. Will Kelpe (120) ended seventh and Ethan Hey (132) finished eighth.
Olszowka was a perfect 5-0 at the event. He defeated, in order, Festus’ Kyle Kellog (1:01), Carl Junction’s Dexter Merrell (1:22), Whitfield’s Rome Tate (6-0 decision), Vianney’s James Wolf (5:23) and Union’s Gabe Hoekel (6-4 in sudden victory overtime).
Deckard finished the day with a 2-1 record. He defeated Liberty’s Hushawn Perkins (1:06) and Rockwood Summit’s Kohen Lamons (1:44).
Holtmeyer (3-1) earned victories over Webster Groves’ David Mansco (2:10), De Soto’s Eddy Moore (0:55) and Buhr (0:18).
Liberty’s Matthew Craig edged out Holtmeyer for the championship by a 2-1 decision in the title match.
Deckelman finished 4-1 on the day with wins over North Point’s Logan Blase (1:19), Vianney’s Josh Schmitt (1:30), Festus’ Austin Neff (2-0 decision) and Neff again (3-0 decision).
Mueller went 3-2, earning wins over Rockwood Summit’s Isaiah Thyveetil (5:40), Pacific’s Cameron Reece (1:09) and Vianney’s Westley Kruger (12-8 decision).
Avitia posted a 2-2 record, pinning Vianney’s Hunter Sala (0:59) and Whitfield’s Mason Marks (1:13).
Thiemann ended with a 2-2 mark, taking a medical forfeit win over De Soto’s Josh Kaempfe and pinning Union’s Hunter Garrett (4:20).
Voss posted a 1-2 record, pinning Vianney’s Owen Dalpoas (1:00).
Buhr was 1-3, pinning Pacific’s Nathaniel Knaff (4:05).
Parker Kelpe (3-2) defeated Union’s Ty Greenwalt (1:43), Rockwood Summit’s Ryan Wilkey (4:00) and Pacific’s Timothy Link (5:12).
Schwoeppe finished 2-2, taking a medical forfeit win over Pacific’s Luke Gerling and pinning Liberty’s Kimball Lowe (2:42).
Will Kelpe (2-3) gained wins over De Soto’s Braxton Drummond (0:53) and Vianney’s Zak Poulsen (1:22).
Hey went 0-5 for the event.
Washington wrestles a home dual Thursday against Festus at 5 p.m.