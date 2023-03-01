Brock Olivo is going back to his college home.
Olivo, the last University of Missouri football player to have his number retired, has been hired as a special teams analyst with the Mizzou Tigers.
The University of Missouri confirmed the appointment Monday, Feb. 27, via Twitter.
The confirmation came over three weeks after most knew this was happening.
Olivo changed his Twitter description to his new position, listing himself as “ST analyst at the University of Missouri...”
“So proud and grateful to be a part of Coach Drinkwitz’s staff at the University of Missouri. Go Tigers! @MizzouFootball M-I-Z!!!” Olivo tweeted Feb. 2.
The news also was reported by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The St. Francis Borgia graduate has built quite a coaching career.
Olivo played for two seasons for Hermann High School before transferring to Borgia midway through his sophomore season. During his senior year, Olivo helped the Knights to their only state title while rushing for over 2,500 yards and scoring 39 touchdowns.
He then played four seasons with the Tigers and left as the program’s career leading rusher. He won the Mosi Tatupu Special Teams Award as a senior and later had his No. 27 retired.
Signed as a free agent by the San Francisco 49ers, Olivo played four seasons with the Detroit Lions, running twice for seven yards and catching seven passes for 74 yards. He mainly played special teams and was considered for the Pro Bowl in that role.
After retirement, Olivo’s coaching career has included college, pro and international stops, including NFL stints in Kansas City, Denver and Chicago and a USFL coaching position.
Olivo went to Italy after retiring from the NFL, where he coached and played for the SS Lazio Ostia Marines, leading the Italian Golden League in rushing.
Olivo briefly entered the political world, running for the Missouri Ninth Congressional District seat. He lost in the Republican primary.
After coaching stints in Italy, Olivo returned to the U.S., starting with a job with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League in 2011.
Olivo coached at Coastal Carolina in 2012 and 2013 before moving to the Kansas City Chiefs as a special teams assistant from 2014-16.
He was the special teams coordinator with the Denver Broncos in 2017 and served as an assistant special teams coach with the Chicago Bears from 2018-19.
Olivo was in Italy when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After restrictions were lifted, he helped to coach the Italian national team.
When the USFL was brought back, Olivo was one of the coaches with the Philadelphia Stars team that reached the championship game.
After that, Olivo took an assistant coaching job with Washington University in St. Louis, working with tight ends. He was serving in that capacity when Mizzou approached him.
