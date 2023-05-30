Red is better.
At least for now. Washington Post 218’s older Freshman Legion team earned bragging rights over its younger rival Wednesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Red is better.
At least for now. Washington Post 218’s older Freshman Legion team earned bragging rights over its younger rival Wednesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
The Post 218 Freshman Red team won the contest over the Post 218 Freshman Navy team, 9-2.
The Red team (5-0) didn’t have an easy win, however. The Post 218 Navy (2-4) grabbed the early lead with two runs in the top of the second inning.
The Red squad, frustrated in the first two frames, broke through to take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third.
From there, two big innings helped the Post 218 Red squad to add to the lead. The Reds scored four times in the fifth and twice in the sixth.
The Red team outhit the Navy squad, 8-5, and the Navy team made two errors to one for the Red squad.
Both teams used three pitchers in the game.
The Red team started Ben Gelinas and he went three innings while allowing two unearned runs on four hits and one walk. Gelinas struck out four.
Andrew Elbert was next, pitching three innings while allowing one hit. He struck out three.
Will Weber pitched the final inning, striking out three.
For the Navy team, Trevor Hinten got the start and went four innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Caleb Matchell pitched the next inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Zachary Sloan pitched the last inning, allowing two runs (one earned) on two walks and two hit batters.
Five of the eight Red team hits went for extra bases. Gelinas and Weber both tripled. Henry Zeitzmann, Joseph Downey and Jack Hackmann doubled.
Gelinas, Zeitzmann and Hackmann each had two hits. Weber and Downey had one hit apiece.
Hackmann and Max Borgerding both walked twice. Weber and Elbert walked once.
Zeitzmann, Colton Warnecke and Nakai Scott were hit by pitches.
Courtesy runners, including Raymond Downey and AJ Buehrlen stole five bases. Weber had one steal.
The courtesy runners scored four runs. Weber, Elbert, Joseph Downey, Buehrlen and Hackmann each scored once.
Hackmann drove in two runs. Weber, Zeitzmann and Joseph Downey each had one RBI.
For the Navy team, Ethan Leesmann singled twice. Caleb Matchell doubled. Robert Chartrand and Jeremiah Bollmann singled.
Kolvy Mades drew the lone walk.
Leesmann and Hinten stole bases.
Hinten and Bollmann scored. Leesmann had both RBIs.
Both teams are idle through the weekend, returning to action at home Tuesday, May 30. The Navy team will face Union Post 297 at 6 p.m. The Red team plays Union at 8 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.