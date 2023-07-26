The sun’s arrival brought with it the runs.
Washington Post 218 (33-1) found it almost as easy as “ABC” to push past the Jackson 5, or rather the five runs scored by Jackson Post 158 (9-9), Monday to open the Missouri American Legion Senior State Tournament in Sedalia with a 12-5 win.
After a rainy morning brought with it lightning delays, the sun came out in time for the start of the tournament’s second contest and both Jackson and Washington started scoring runs early.
Post 158 scored two runs in the top of the first and Post 218 retaliated with three in the home half.
Washington tacked on five more runs in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Jackson gained three runs in the top of the third, but were quieted thereafter.
Post 218 utilized four different pitchers, controlling the pitch counts of each to preserve eligibility for following games.
Raegan Kandlbinder started and pitched one inning. He allowed two runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
Anthony Broeker tossed 1.1 innings and surrendered three unearned runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
Ryan Weidle pitched 2.2 shutout innings and allowed three hits and two walks, striking out two.
Kabren Koelling finished out the final two innings without allowing a run. He surrendered one hit and struck out one.
Post 218 managed 10 hits in the contest, three of which were doubles from Tanner McPherson, Kannon Hibbs and Gavin Matchell.
McPherson went 3-4, adding two singles and driving in two runs. He scored once.
Hibbs added a single, scored twice and drove in five runs.
Matchell also walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Will Mentz singled twice, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Sam Paule singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Noah Hendrickson singled, walked and scored twice.
Aden Pecka walked twice and scored twice.
Kandlbinder walked and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Post 158 tallied 11 hits, all singles.
Landon Watkins, Jacob Johnson and Luke Umfleet each had two hits.
Lane Vangennip, Seth Abernathy, Drew Hahs, Carson Birk and Kaden Kendle all managed one hit.
Garrison Brown and Johnson each drew a walk.
Johnson scored twice. Watkins, Umfleet and Abernathy all scored once.
Kendle scored twice. Umfleet and Hahs both picked up an RBI.
Kendle pitched the first two innings. He allowed nine runs (eight earned) on six hits and three walks with one strikeout and one hit batter.
Brown pitched 2.1 innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks with two strikeouts and one hit batter.
Aaron Eubanks pitched 1.2 shutout innings and allowed one hit.
The win gave Washington the chance to play a second game Monday, a 1-0 win over Sedalia Post 642.
Jackson moved to play Oak Grove Post 379 Tuesday morning in the losers’ bracket.
