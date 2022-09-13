With 61 points, the Washington swimming Blue Jays ranked third in Tuesday’s tri-meet.
Host Oakville swam to 131 points and the meet victory. CBC (Christian Brothers College) was the runner-up at 121 points.
Gavin Poole was Washington’s lone event winner. He placed first in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.72.
Poole was also third in the 50 freestyle in 25.96.
Donovan McKenzie swam to third place in the 500 freestyle in 6:33.99.
Poole and McKenzie teammed with Luke Mauchenheimer and Ben Loesing to place third in the 200 medley relay in 2:04.08.
Michael Hotra ranked fourth in the 100 butterfly in 1:16.46.
Brayden Kriete was the fourth place finisher in the 100 freestyle in 1:05.41.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Jack Courtney, Mauchenheimer, Hotra and Kriete swam to fourth place in 2:04.07.
Hotra, McKenzie, Loesing and Poole finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:17.1.
Washington swims at the Four Rivers Family YMCA Friday against St. Francis Borgia at 4:15 p.m.
