One event provided enough points for Oakville’s girls swim team to edge out the Washington Lady Jays for a win Tuesday.
Oakville scored 127.5 points to win the three-team meet at home against Washington (120 points) and McCluer North (60.5).
Washington Head Coach Lane Page pointed to the diving category where Oakville placed first and second to earn 12 team points and the Lady Jays did not field a diver as the determining factor.
“(We finished) closer to Oakville than ever before,” he said. “(The) diving score made difference, so would have won otherwise.”
Lady Jays swimmers won four races at the meet — the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay.
In that relay, Jenna Loepker, Kinsey Kamper, Abby Loesing and Aubrie Moreland won in 4:33.96.
Moreland individually accounted for two of the other wins, taking the 100 freestyle in 58.7 and the 200 freestyle in 2:10.78.
Clairese Kluba won the 100 backstroke in 1:16.78.
Second-place finishers for Washington included:
• 200 medley relay — Moreland, Kluba, Kamper and Loepker in 2:15.4;
• 200 individual medley — Kluba in 2:54.81;
• 100 butterfly — Mikala Brune in 1:16.58;
• 100 freestyle — Loesing in 1:04.06;
• 500 freestyle — Elizabeth Williams in 7:03.81;
• 200 freestyle relay — Kluba, Loesing, Kylee Perriman and Loepker in 2:01.84; and
• 100 backstroke — Kamper in 1:18.14.
Washington will next swim at St. Charles West in a dual meet Tuesday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.