The Oakville basketball Lady Tigers clawed their way into the consolation final of the Ninth Washington Tournament.
Oakville (10-5) defeated Pacific (6-12) Tuesday in the consolation semifinals, 43-29.
The second round, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was pushed up 24 hours due to projected winter storms in the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
The teams had to wait until Thursday to find out their opponents in Friday’s final round as Waynesville and Ursuline Academy elected to move their second-round game a day later rather than a day earlier.
Ursuline got the win Thursday, 50-45, meaning Waynesville will play Pacific for seventh place in the Friday afternoon opener.
Pacific and Oakville ended the first quarter of Tuesday’s contest in a 10-10 tie.
The Lady Tigers then blanked Pacific in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 15-10 edge.
After three quarters, the Oakville lead was 30-15.
“I just didn’t think our team chemistry and effort was there tonight like it was (Monday),” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “I don’t know if its the snow day getting to everybody, but our effort just wasn’t there on the court tonight. It was there for some of the girls, but taking time off on the defensive end is going to hurt us in the end.”
Molly Prichard’s 14 points were a bright spot for the Lady Indians.
“I wasn’t even sure if I was going to play Molly tonight, coming off a back injury,” Missey said. “She said she was good to go. She’s a tough kid, so I let her get in there and she kept telling me should could keep going, so that’s one thing that I love about her as a player.”
Lexi Clark was next on the scoresheet for Pacific with nine points.
“Lexi is just nonstop,” Missey said. “She can run into the wall.”
Shelby Kelemen scored three, Rhyan Murphy two and Trinity Brandhorst one.
Sammi Simokaitis was Oakville’s top scorer with 12 points.
Sydney Baker added nine points.
Other scorers for the Lady Tigers included Sarah Hinkamp (seven points), Lexi Ezell (six), Riley Sahrhage (four), Addie Czuppon (three) and Allie Auer (two).
The final round Friday begins at 4 p.m. with following games at 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
