Oakville earned its way into the semifinals of the Blue Cat Tournament Monday, scoring the only goal near the end of the first half.
Washington (6-7) fell to Oakville (8-2), 1-0, in the opening round of the annual tournament, hosted by both the Lady Jays and Union.
“We played a great 79:40 tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Unfortunately, we had a little bit of a mental breakdown in the last 20 seconds of the first half and gave them an easy opportunity and that goal was the lone goal of the game. Our coaching staff was proud of the way our kids battled all night, and we look forward to watching them keep competing at that level the rest of the season.”
Oakville will advance to play Ft. Zumwalt West, also a 1-0 winner Monday over Rock Bridge, in the semifinals Wednesday at 5 p.m..
Washington falls into the consolation bracket to meet Rock Bridge in the following game at 6:45 p.m.
Sydney Baker earned the shutout in the Oakville net, making four saves.
Kylie Anderson netted the lone goal, assisted by Avery Bangert.
“Oakville is one of the best teams in the St. Louis area, and our kids took the game to them for most of the night,” Fischer said. “We just didn’t get the result we wanted, which is how soccer works sometimes, unfortunately. Overall, there were tons of positives that we can take out of that game and hopefully carry with us throughout the rest of this season.”