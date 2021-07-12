It was Union’s final meet in home waters this season Monday.
However, Oaks Landing took the top honors, taking the Gateway Swimming and Diving League dual meet victory over the Squids, 292-243.
Union doesn’t have to travel far to complete its season. The final two meets are in Pacific.
Union swims against the Pirates in a dual meet Monday at 6 p.m. The Gateway Swimming and Diving League division meet will be at Pacific’s pool Saturday, July 17.
Against Oaks Landing, Union’s individual medley winner was Hunter Smith.
Second-place Squids were Regan Molitor, Raegan Rice and Nick Haberberger.
Union’s third-place finishers were Walt Bobo, Emma Weber and Will Weber.
In the freestyle races, Union’s winners were Haylie Borgmann, X.H. Dean, Lilah Williams, Landry Kriete, Eddie Weber, Kate Haberberger and Andrew Haberberger.
In breaststroke races, Union’s winners were Lilah Williams, Max Bath, Ivana Smith, Eddie Weber, Emma Weber, Nick Haberberger, Aine Callahan and Andrew Haberberger.
Union’s winning freestyle relay teams were:
• The girls 6-under team of Caitlin Pohlmann, Campbell Pohlmann, Rigley Molitor and Haylie Borgmann.
• The girls 7-8 team of Cecilia Pohlmann, Elena Brinkmann, Bella Weber and Regan Molitor.
• The boys 7-8 team of Landry Kriete, Max Bath, Isaiah Smith and Eric Morgan.
• The girls 13-14 team of Bree Gerdel, Emma Weber, Ariel Reynolds and Raegan Rice.
• The boys 15-over team of Nick Haberberger, Hunter Smith, Thomas Crane and Andrew Haberberger.
In backstroke races, Union’s winners were X.H. Dean, Landry Kriete, Audrey Dean, Braydon Weggemann and Aine Callahan.
Squids winning butterfly races were Regan Molitor, Eric Morgan, Nick Haberberger and Hunter Smith.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Union’s winning teams were:
• The girls 8-under team of Cecilia Pohlmann, Lilah Williams, Regan Molitor and Elena Brinkmann.
• The boys 8-under team of Connor Berry, Max Bath, Eric Morgan and Isaiah Smith.
• The boys 15-over team of Thomas Crane, Andrew Haberberger, Nick Haberberger and Hunter Smith.