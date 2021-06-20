Not even a change to home waters could help the Pacific Swim Team Pirates Monday.
Opening the Gateway Swimming and Diving League season, Oaks Landing defeated Pacific, 263-191.
The dual meet originally was slated to take place in Fenton.
Pacific stays home next Monday, hosting the Washington Swim Team at 5:30 p.m.
Monday’s season opener opened with individual medley races.
Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan and Will Jett.
Taking second were Sam Henke, Issac Van Deven and Rhyan Murphy.
Pacific’s freestyle winning swimmers were Issac Van Deven and Rhyan Murphy.
In the breaststroke races, Pacific’s winners were Kaitlyn Bonds, Samuel Durnal, Lauren Callahan, Rhyan Murphy and Will Jett.
In the freestyle relay races, Pacific’s winners were:
• The girls 9-10 team of Maebry Mullinax, Bella Krug, Reilly Lawler and Kaitlyn Bonds.
• The boys 11-12 team of Brenden Henke, Fabian Shipp, Gus Knott and Samuel Durnal.
Continuing to the backstroke races, Pacific’s winners were Lauren Callahan and Crystal Martin.
Butterfly winners from Pacific were Reilly Lawler, Samuel Durnal and Will Jett.
The meet concluded with medley relay races. Pacific’s winners were:
• The girls 9-10 team of Eleanor Crooks, Aidan Lawler, Sammy Brown and Isla Van Deven.
• The boys 11-12 team of Fabian Shipp, Brenden Henke, Samuel Durnal and Gus Knott.
• The girls 15-over team of Crystal Martin, Rhyan Murphy, Miah Bonds and Lauren Callahan.