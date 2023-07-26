Just one run separated two zone runners-up Monday morning in Sedalia.
Oak Grove Post 379 (16-18), the Zone 2 runner-up, narrowly managed to start the Missouri American Legion Senior State Tournament with a win over Pacific Post 320 (19-8), the Zone 1 runner-up, in the first round of play, 4-3.
Oak Grove advanced to play Zone 4 champion Festus Post 253 in a second round contest Monday night while Post 320 moved into the losers’ bracket Tuesday at 1 p.m. against Sedalia Post 642.
After lightning in the area delayed the start of the game by a little over an hour, momentum swung back and forth between Pacific and Oak Grove as Post 379 scored first in the bottom of the first inning and Pacific tied it up with a run in the top of the second.
Both teams added a tally in the third inning before Pacific got a jolt out of first baseman Matt Reincke, who led off the top of the fourth with a solo home run down the left field line.
Reincke’s dinger gave Post 320 a 3-2 edge, which the team held until the fifth inning when Oak Grove rallied for the final two runs of the game.
Pacific totaled nine hits in the contest.
Ayden Biedenstein and Cole Hansmann paced the Post 320 offense with two hits apiece.
Biedenstein doubled and singled.
Hansmann singled twice, walked and drove in a run.
Reincke’s home run was the only hit on his line score, but he also drew a walk.
Ethan Simpson singled and scored.
Mason Snider singled, stole a base and scored.
Trey Kulick singled and drove in a run.
Weston Kulick pitched 5.2 innings for Pacific. He allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Meyer relieved Kulick in the bottom of the sixth and got the last out of the inning, firing just three pitches.
Logan Hernandez started on the mound for Oak Grove. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits and two walks, striking out four.
Nicholas Reeves pitched one shutout inning to earn the save.
Post 379 posted seven hits, which were heavily weighted toward the top of the batting order.
Leadoff hitter Jordan Hall singled twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Reeves, the No. 2 hitter, singled twice and drove in a run.
The Nos. 3 and 4 hitters, Kaden Kinzel and Sheldon Dean, both singled. Kinzel scored and drove in a run.
Mason Weber and Brayson Stewart both drew a walk.
Oak Grove lost its second game of the day in the six-team event to Festus Post 253, the Zone 4 champion, 9-2. That put Oak Grove into a losers’ bracket game Tuesday morning against Zone 4 runner-up Jackson Post 158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.