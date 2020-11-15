Washington High School alumna and Mizzou senior Cassidy Nurnberger has one final SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament to play.
Nurnberger has scored three goals for the Tigers (3-2-2) this season, which was shortened to include only SEC play in the regular season.
Her senior season at Washington, Nurnberger led the Lady Jays to third-place in Class 3.
Nurnberger’s three goals this season tie her for the Tigers’ team lead with senior Bella Alessi of Fort Collins, Colo.
Two of Nurnberger’s goals came in the regular season finale last Sunday, a 5-2 win over Florida. She also scored in a 2-1 win over Vanderbilt Oct. 3.
SEC Tournament play began Friday and continues through Nov. 22 in Orange Beach, Ala.
Games will be televised on the SEC Network.
Mizzou is the No. 5 seed in the tournament and first plays Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Central time against the winner of Friday’s contest between No. 12 Kentucky and No. 13 Florida.
A win in that contest would put Mizzou into the quarterfinals against No. 4 South Carolina Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
The semifinals will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and the championship the following Sunday at 1 p.m.