It’s all a numbers game at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
With fall sports practices reaching the end of the opening week, teams are looking to finalize their rosters.
Some needed to make cuts while others are still looking to add athletes.
The toughest competition was with the Borgia volleyball squad. Borgia, which finished third in MSHSAA Class 5 last fall and won the Class 3 state title in 2019, had some tough decisions to make.
Assistant Coach Brad Bruns reported 12 seniors, four juniors, five sophomores and 17 freshmen reported on the opening day of tryouts.
Bruns reported the cutdown day was Thursday with an estimated 12 to 13 players being kept at the varsity level.
With only two players, Maddie Dowil and Alicia Baylard, graduating from last year’s team, it could be difficult for players to break into the team.
Most of the players are coming off of club volleyball seasons, and several played for major teams in St. Louis.
“Our players showed up in great shape and worked extremely hard the first day,” Bruns said. “I was really impressed and could definitely tell that many of them worked and conditioned during the summer months.”
Four players committed to college programs over the summer. Ella Brinkmann, Lily Brown and Caroline Glastetter all committed to Maryville University in St. Louis. All three are pin hitters.
Setter Annie Arand committed to Missouri S&T in Rolla.
In the first practice, the team was able to quickly go to work.
“We spent a lot of time working on defense, serving and ball control,” Bruns said. “We also did a lot of conditioning within the drills, which didn’t allow any standing around. It was an extremely productive first day.”
Girls golf
Another program that had good numbers on the opening day was Michael Pelster’s girls golf squad.
Pelster reported that 18 girls came out of the team on the opening day, and he plans to keep all 18 on the roster.
Pelster said things have gone well to start.
“The first practice was really good for being a hot day,” Pelster said. “I had several girls play nine holes and shoot good scores.”
Softball
Borgia’s softball program is rebuilding this season after graduating four starters from last year’s team. The team lost Abi Schmidt, Katie Kopmann, Mya Hillermann and Ashlyn Stout. Those players included the top pitcher, shortstop and center fielder. All are key positions to fill this season.
Head coach Andrew Eggert intends to keep all players who came out on the opening day.
“Practice went well on the first day,” Eggert said. “I was pleased with what I saw on the first day. Our kids seem excited and eager to get to work.”
Cross country
On the low end of the numbers game is the cross country team of Mitch Figas.
Figas said eight athletes came out on the first day of practice with six girls and two boys.
He had two new runners, one girl and one boy, attend practice Tuesday, but the team was without two girls who ran Monday.
Figas expects more to come out and numbers to grow in upcoming days and weeks.
“We have boys and girls still on vacation,” Figas said. “We have athletes who cannot practice due to work. We have a boy in quarantine.”
Boys swimming
Jennifer Alferman-Molitor’s team is expected to have at least 11 swimmers this season. Five of them were at the first day of practice. Eight swimmers are returners.
She reported two were out on vacation and one was absent with a medical issue on the opening day.
Pacing the team this year will be Aidan Garlock, Zach Posinski and Gabe Rio. The three juniors qualified for the state meet last fall and were most of the school’s state qualifying relay teams.
New to the team are sophomore Estiven Levin and freshmen Connor Briggs and Ian Pfeiffer.
“They all come with various amounts of experience, and all will be great additions,” Alferman-Molitor said.
There will be no cuts.