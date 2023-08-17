The newest fall sports program at St. Clair High School is keeping its numbers on par.
St. Clair girls golf, entering just its sixth season, has 12 golfers joining the team this year.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The newest fall sports program at St. Clair High School is keeping its numbers on par.
St. Clair girls golf, entering just its sixth season, has 12 golfers joining the team this year.
For the first time since the program’s inception, a new head coach will take over as former assistant Mike Eads replaces the retired Jeff Van Zee.
“As a first year head coach, there is always excitement,” Eads said. “We have the returning individual conference tournament champion (Sicily Humphrey) so there is excitement for the opportunity for her to repeat, as well as for our chance to compete for the team championship both for regular season and for the tournament.”
The Lady Bulldogs have four returning starters from the 2022 varsity and multiple new faces.
“I look forward to the opportunity to take some of the brand new golfers we have and see how much they develop throughout the season and over the next few years,” Eads said.
Eads is one of two new head coaches at St. Clair this fall. Carmen Ruszala is the other, taking over as head softball coach.
Brian Robbins (football), Kandice McCuskey (volleyball) and Ben Martin (cross country) are each returning to their posts.
Martin reported a slight dip in numbers for the cross country program to 26 runners. The team had 31 runners in 2022.
Jamborees are kicking off at the end of this week, starting with St. Clair softball playing at the St. James jamboree Friday at 4 p.m. against Hermann, Owensville and the host team.
Football is also playing in a jamboree Friday at Lutheran St. Charles, starting at 7 p.m. In addition to the host team, the Bulldogs will play Hazelwood Central and Pattonville.
The volleyball team plays at the De Soto jamboree Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 5 p.m. Windsor will also be there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.