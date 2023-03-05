Tuesday’s Class 4 District 3 Girls Basketball Tournament offered a glimpse into the future for the St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights.
Freshman Clara Nowak netted 31 points while fellow rookie Tatum Scheer added 13.
However, it was not enough for Borgia in a 64-53 loss to fourth-seeded Cuba.
“I am very pleased with our effort in the game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Clara Nowak played her heart out and has really matured into a powerful varsity player. Tatum Scheer played a great game and hit some big shots to give us a chance to win.”
Borgia closed its season at 8-18 while Cuba (14-9) moved on to face top-seeded St. James (18-7) Thursday in the semifinals.
“I am proud of how our team competed and the future looks very promising,” Houlihan said.
Borgia came out firing, building a 15-9 lead through one quarter, but Cuba rallied to hold a six-point edge at the half, 28-22.
Borgia rallied to cut the deficit to three points through three quarters, 41-38.
Nowak hit three of Borgia’s four three-point baskets, knocked down 11 of the team’s 21 two-point shots and went 6-8 from the free-throw line. She was the only Borgia player to reach the stripe.
Scheer scored 13 points with one three-point basket.
Borgia’s other scorers were junior Amanda Dorpinghaus and freshman Sydney Kessler, who scored four points apiece.
The Lady Knights graduate two players from this year’s team, Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus. Both were slowed by injuries during the season. Alferman played in Tuesday’s game.
“Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus battled all season long through injuries and showed tremendous leadership,” Houlihan said.
Cuba’s totals were not available at deadline.
