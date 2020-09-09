Bouncing back from a Friday setback, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Knights went undefeated Saturday to end the Cape Notre Dame tournament with a 2-1 mark.
Borgia, 2-2 overall, started with a loss, 8-0, to the host school. However, the Knights came back Saturday to beat Cape Central, 7-1, and Poplar Bluff, 5-2.
Saturday’s standout was senior Jake Nowak, who scored nine goals in the two games.
“We turned things around on Saturday with two convincing wins,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Jake Nowak came alive at the top of two solid team performances.
In the win over Cape Central, Borgia jumped out to a 5-0 lead at the half. In the second half, the Knights added two goals to one for Cape Central.
Nowak scored six goals in that game. Anthony Strohmeyer had one goal and one assist. Andrew Dyson assisted on two goals and Zach Mort had one assist.
Justin Mort played 60 minutes in net, making six saves. Ethan Etter allowed the goal in the final two minutes and made three saves.
“Aiden Brundick was still out, so midfielder Noah Simmons dropped to center back to shore up our defense,” Strohmeyer said. “We also had some nice contributions from some young players with freshman Anthony Strohmeyer assisting Nowak on our first goal of the season against Cape Girardeau Central. Other significant freshman minutes came from keeper Justin Mort, defender Drew Fischer and midfielder Tyler Kromer.”
In the win over Poplar Bluff, Borgia led 2-1 at the half and outscored the Mules in the second half, 3-1.
Nowak scored three goals while Brady Hanneken and Zach Mort each scored once.
Ethan Mort had two assists. Zach Mort and Dyson each had one.
Justin Mort made seven saves in net while allowing two goals.
The Knights struggled Friday night in an 8-0 loss to Cape Notre Dame. Justin Mort made 20 saves in goal.
“The tournament started rough against a quality Cape Notre Dame,” Strohmeyer said. “They held possession well and methodically broke us down. It didn’t help that we were missing two senior fullbacks and our senior center back, Aiden Brundick, had to come out in the first half due to an ankle injury. So we were piecing together a defense with young players and older players out of position against one of the better teams we play.”
The Knights now are idle until Monday, when they visit Union. Junior varsity action starts at 5 p.m. with the varsity contest following.
Borgia had two games set for this week, but both the Trinity and Perryville contests have been called off.