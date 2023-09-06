Paradise Valley Golf Club favored the home team Thursday.
Notre Dame shot 192 as a team while Borgia ended at 222.
“The girls did a great job of improving on their first round of the season,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said. “Our short game looks good we just need to work a little more on getting off the tee but I feel good about the improvement so far.”
The meet medalist was Aubree Pastrana of Notre Dame, who shot a nine-hole score of 42.
Borgia’s Olivia Wunderlich led the Lady Knights at 49.
“Olivia started off with an eight on the first hole, but did not let that affect her, and she finished the round really well shooting a season-best 49,” Pelster said.
Ryley Duffin was next for Borgia at 56. Jenna Hammer shot 57 while Hollan Tiefenbrunn was next at 60. Charlotte Bogler rounded out the team at 63.
Borgia returned to action Tuesday morning in the Washington Invitational at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
