Payton Buck scored once in each half Tuesday as the Notre Dame Rebels opened Archdiocesan Athletic Association girls soccer action with a 2-0 win at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Notre Dame (7-1, 1-0) led 1-0 at the half and got the second goal with 13 seconds left in the game.
“Notre Dame is a very tough, very skilled team,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “When you play them, you know you’re going to get a good game, no matter where you’re at. They’re well coached. Props to them. They played a very good game. I was proud of our girls for how they matched the physicality and possessed the ball at times. They did some good things. I was proud of how they kept their composure throughout the game.”
Borgia (4-5, 0-2) had chances, forcing Notre Dame’s Samantha Foppe to make five saves in the game. However, the Lady Knights ended with bigger concerns.
Senior Gretchen Overman suffered a knee injury in the second half and had to be helped off.
Severino reported the injury is a MCL sprain and Overman could be out up to three weeks.
“Obviously, there was contact, and she went down,” Severino said. “That’s one of our best players. It’s tough for any team when one of your best players goes down. From a chemistry standpoint, you’re used to having that player on the field. Others have to fill in. I thought our girls did a very good job.”
Borgia was playing shorthanded before that injury, and Severino felt players stepped up into different positions.
“We had multiple players in different positions because we have two or three girls out right now, so the fact we had to make so many switches, I thought we responded really well,” Severino said.
Borgia lost Thursday at home to Duchesne, 2-0.
Gabi Schlapper scored both goals. Myra Dowdy and Haley Stockhausen assisted.
Belle Boschert played 65 minutes in goal for the win, stopping five shots. Reese Potts played the final 15 minutes, making four saves in the shared shutout.
The Lady Knights return to action with a home game Tuesday against Rosati-Kain. Varsity action starts at 5 p.m.