St. Francis Borgia’s girls basketball team will have to wait for its first win.
Notre Dame (St. Louis) outscored the Lady Knights by a 26-16 margin in the fourth quarter Thursday in Washington to defeat Borgia (0-3, 0-1) in the Archdiocesan Athletic Association opener, 47-42.
Notre Dame improved to 1-0 in both overall and league play.
Borgia led for much of the game, starting with a 7-3 edge after one quarter and a 16-8 lead at the half. It was 26-21 through three quarters for the Lady Knights.
Borgia’s scoring information was not available at deadline.
Notre Dame had a trio of players reach double digits in scoring.
Teresa Laramie paced the team with 16 points. She also led the team with seven rebounds, four steals and two blocked shots.
Lillie Weber netted 13 points while Josephine Wozniak ended with 12. Both tied for the team lead in assists with three.
Gwen Keeven, Mallory McDaniel and Mary Beth Solari each scored two points.
The Archdiocesan Association is operating on a one-division system this season.
Borgia hosts another conference foe Monday as Rosati-Kain visits Washington.