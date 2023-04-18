Union scored first.
But Notre Dame scored most, defeating the soccer Lady ’Cats Friday in St. Louis County, 4-1.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union scored first.
But Notre Dame scored most, defeating the soccer Lady ’Cats Friday in St. Louis County, 4-1.
“I don’t think I had the team as prepared as I should have for Notre Dame,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “Notre Dame was very disciplined and hard working, more so than any other team we have seen this year.”
Notre Dame improved to 5-5 overall while Union fell to 7-2.
After the teams played through a scoreless first half, Holly Pipes scored off of a corner kick to open scoring for Union.
“I thought we actually played pretty (well) on the back line well given the circumstances,” Fennessey said. “I thought Holly Pipes really stepped up her game, especially in the second half when she became more assertive. Lucy (Koenigsfeld), Ava (Sykes) and Bri (Ballou) also did well on the back line. Felt like in the second half we weren’t as disciplined in marking in the midfield and that ended up costing us.”
Notre Dame tied it with 31 minutes left in regulation and took the lead nine minutes later.
The Rebels scored another goal with 18 minutes to play and scored on a penalty kick to finish off the win.
“We did get the go-ahead goal off of a Holly’s corner kick,” Fennessey said. “I think we just ran out of steam though.”
Fennessey feels this game will help the team in the long run.
“Reflecting back on the game, it was a great learning game for us,” Fennessey said. “Regardless of Notre Dame’s past scores and record, the way they played as a team and worked in unison is something for us to take away. They played a high-pace high-energy style that we are working towards. Great team for us to have on the schedule to get us ready for playoff soccer.”
Sydnee Gillette made seven saves in goal for Union while Annabelle Rowe stopped five Union shots.
Anna Pagano scored three goals while Greta Kohnz netted the other. Pagano assisted on two goals. Kohnz and Claire Ryan each had one assist.
Next up for the Lady ’Cats is the final Four Rivers Conference game at Sullivan Tuesday. Union, which carries a 78-match league winning streak into the meeting, can secure the outright league title with a win.
The Lady ’Cats head to Webster Groves Friday at 5:45 p.m.
Union plays next week in the Blue Cat Cup, facing Pacific in the first match Monday at 6:45 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.