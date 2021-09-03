Trivia question: Who has been on the opposing side the last two times St. Francis Borgia Regional’s football team has lost?
If you answered Makai Parton, give yourself a point.
Parton, a Pacific senior running back and linebacker, played a major role in helping the Indians beat the Knights for the first time since 1995 last Friday, 30-12.
Parton ran the ball seven times for 78 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He also caught one pass for 7 yards.
Parton played last season for Lutheran North, which defeated Borgia in the Class 3 District 3 championship game. In that game, he carried the ball four times for 20 yards, making three tackles and five assists.
Parton played his sophomore season for the Indians before transferring. He’s expected to play a key role this season in a backfield rotation that includes Matt Austin and Trenton Johnson along with sophomore quarterback Luke Meyer.
That group accounted for 368 rushing yards and four touchdowns against the Knights.
Quarterback battle
Although Pacific is set with Meyer behind center, the Knights are still sharing the quarterback position between junior Ben Roehrig and sophomore Koen Zeltmann.
After one game, Zeltmann has the advantage. He ran 13 times for 37 yards and one touchdown. Throwing the ball, he was 5-6 for 59 yards. Roehrig was 1-5 for 5 yards.
Gildehaus is not prepared to declare the fight over.
“Right now, Koen had a good ballgame. Ben still has a chance. We’re still going to give Ben a chance because he had a great offseason, and he deserves it. Right now, I think Koen moved up, no question.”
Gildehaus feels Zeltmann can be a difference-maker.
“He’s got great speed, and he can make a play out of anything. If we give him any type of hole, he’s going to be gone.”
Class and district assignments
There was no surprise in Pacific returning to Class 4 District 2 this season.
The Indians again join Union, Affton and Windsor but get new district foes Vashon, Gateway and Confluence Prep Academy. They replace John Burroughs, Sullivan and Clayton.
John Burroughs was the top seed last season, and the Bombers have moved to Class 4 District 3 this season along with Clayton. Sullivan moved to Class 3.
Borgia also was a Class 4 school as recently as 2018 but dropped to Class 3 for 2019 and 2020. This year, the Knights have been dropped to Class 2 and have been assigned to District 2 with Grandview (Hillsboro), Duchesne, Cuba, Hermann and Lutheran St. Charles.
“It was a big surprise, but our freshman and sophomore classes are extremely low,” said Gildehaus. “We’re just over 100. I didn’t know it was that low, but I was shocked. We’re down there, and we’re with Hermann, and they’re good. Duchesne is good. The cream of the crop is Lutheran St. Charles. He does a good job bringing in athletes. They’re good. I’ll take my chances if we continue to get better. We’ve got some sophomores who are going to see action.”
With nine seniors on this year’s team, Gildehaus feels the underclassmen will get a chance.
“The competition is open for everybody,” he said. “Competition brings out the best. We get back to work Monday.”
Gildehaus feels the Knights are at a historical crossroads.
“We’ve never been in this situation in 35 years. This is the good Lord saying that ‘I’ve given you things, and you took advantage of the experience,’ ” Gildehaus said. “Right now, the good Lord is telling us we have to work.”
Borgia isn’t getting any breaks. Of its opponents this season, seven of them won in the opening week. Cardinal Ritter lost by two points, 30-28, to Cahokia, Illinois. Carnahan was charged with a forfeit loss to St. Joseph Lafayette after that game was called off.
Gildehaus is hoping the players can learn from losing in the opening week.
“The kids are upset, and they’re hurt. The last time Pacific beat us was 1995,” Gildehaus said. “We’re going to make it tougher on Union.”