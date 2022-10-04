Northwest got on a roll in the second set and rode the momentum to a volleyball victory Wednesday in St. Clair.
The host Lady Bulldogs (9-11-2) won the first set, but Northwest (13-4) claimed each set after that, 22-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-20.
“We came out tough in the first set and did a great job,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “We were putting up a big block against a very good middle from Northwest. I felt like the defense really adjusted well to the block and really read the ball well. Throughout those four sets we had some great rallies back and forth. It was great to see my team working together and getting the ball up and then we executed those balls.”
Kennedy Travis led St. Clair in kills with 10, adding one block.
Emma Thompson posted nine kills, four blocks and one ace.
Abby Tharp notched nine kills and one block.
Rylea Black ended with seven kills and five blocks.
Ava Brand recorded five kills.
Vada Moore passed for 38 assists and terminated two kills.
Olivia Lowder and Claire Merseal each served two aces.
Dig totals for the match included Brand (41), Merseal (22), Lowder (19), Moore (18), Thompson (14), Travis (12), Madi Baxter (12), Tharp (six) and Black (four).
“The girls are really working on making a few minor adjustments for the last part of our season, which is all conference play and districts,” McCuskey said.
St. Clair will host New Haven Tuesday in the third game of the Four Rivers Conference schedule, starting at 6:30 p.m.
