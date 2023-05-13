After Pacific peaked in the first inning, visiting Northwest (11-15) forged ahead in the second on the way to a 6-1 win over the baseball Indians (19-9) Tuesday.
It was Pacific’s last home game of the regular season.
Updated: May 13, 2023 @ 4:47 pm
“We came out a little flat,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “Northwest was a good team and they put it to us. We struggled getting ahead in counts pitching. We had a few errors on defense and didn’t have great approaches at the plate.”
Northwest tallied two runs in the top of the second to overtake the Indians before adding one run in the third and three in the fourth.
Bennett Parker started on the mound for Pacific. In four innings, he allowed six runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Drew Beffa fired the final three innings without allowing a run. He struck out three and surrendered two hits and one walk.
Both Pacific hurlers plunked a batter.
Pacific managed four hits at the plate with two singles coming off the bat of Ethan Broser.
Xavian Cox and Cole Hansmann added one single apiece.
Mason Snider walked, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on an error.
Jake Collier also earned a free pass on four balls.
Andrew Payne reached base the hard way, getting hit by a pitch.
Broser stole a base.
Logen Deckard was the winning pitcher for Northwest. In four innings, he allowed one unearned run on two hits and two walks, striking out three and hitting one.
Dominic DeBella pitched one shutout inning and struck out one.
Christopher Frede tossed two shutout innings with two strikeouts and two hits allowed.
Brayden Westover had the big Northwest hit, a home run to lead off the second inning.
Deckard doubled.
Jeffrey Lentz, Joe Wright and Mitchell Schleeper each singled twice.
Cory Harris, Collin Rupp and Deckard added one single apiece.
Rupp was hit by the pitch twice.
Walks were issued to Scotty Aper and Max Neuschwander.
Lentz and Deckard each stole a base.
Dalton Miller, Lentz, Deckard, Westover, Schleeper and Rupp scored the Northwest runs.
They were driven in by Wright, Deckard, Harris, Westover and Schleeper.
Pacific concluded the regular season Thursday at Washington and will play in the Class 5 District 5 Tournament next week at Washington and Union. The seed meeting was set for after the print deadline.
