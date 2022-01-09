Pulling ahead in the final quarter, the Northwest basketball Lady Lions were able to secure a home victory.
St. Clair (1-8) fell to the host team (6-6) Wednesday, 42-37.
Northwest held a 12-11 lead after one quarter, but St. Clair doubled up the Lady Lions in the second period, 10-5, to take a 21-17 lead at halftime.
After three quarters, St. Clair led, 26-25.
Vada Moore and Sicily Humphrey each scored nine points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
Moore grabbed three rebounds with two assists and two steals.
Humphrey posted three rebounds.
Ava Brand recorded eight points, five rebounds and five assists.
Phoebe Arnold knocked through eight points with four rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Grace Moore finished with three points and seven rebounds.
Emma Thompson grabbed four steals, three rebounds and made one assist.
Haley Yount led the Lady Lions with 14 points.
Other Northwest scorers included Sophie Surdyke (10 points), Grace Eimer (six), Lexi Sanchez (five), Raenna Pursley (four) and Brooke Campbell (three).
The Lady Bulldogs next play at the Union Tournament, starting Monday against Southern Boone in the first round at 5:30 p.m.