Will a brutal regular season schedule pay off for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys soccer Knights?
Borgia (3-17) fell Tuesday in Cedar Hill to Northwest (16-7), 4-0.
Of Borgia’s 21 games in the regular season, 16 were against teams with 10 or more wins. Five games were against teams with 15 or more wins.
“It was a tough game,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Northwest plays fast. They have a lot of skill and are well coached.”
The Knights concluded the regular season Thursday at Sullivan.
Northwest scored three times in the opening half Tuesday. The Lions added a fourth goal in the second half.
“I thought we hung in there fairly well for the first 30 minutes of the game,” Strohmeyer said. “We didn’t have a lot of the ball, but we played calm and moved the ball when we did get it. Unfortunately, some defensive miscues late in the first half led to our downfall. They scored three goals in the last ten minutes of the first half.”
Tyler Finder and Phillip Grimes scored a goal with an assist.
Luke Licare and Gage Pytlinski each scored once. Dylan Mayer and Liam Russell had one assist apiece.
Alex Drexler stopped three shots in the first half. Nick Atchley made two saves in the second half.
Justin Mort made seven saves for the Knights.
“I am very proud of our team’s response after halftime,” Strohmeyer said. “Instead of hanging our heads, all of your positive statistics went up in the second half. We had more time of possession, better passing percentage and more shots on goal. The defense battled and played strong, only giving up one second half goal.”
Borgia's match at Sullivan Thursday was called off due to weather.
Borgia hosts Missouri Military Academy Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to open Class 1 District 4 play.
The Knights are seeded second, and MMA (5-8) is the third seed.
The winner will face either top-seeded Tolton Catholic (11-7), No. 4 Fatima (7-14-1) or fifth-seeded Calvary Lutheran (0-12) in the title match Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Fatima and Calvary Lutheran play Monday in the opening round. Tolton Catholic plays the winner of Monday’s match Tuesday at 5 p.m.