Splitting its goals evenly between the two halves, Northwest soccer won at home Tuesday over Pacific.
The Indians (10-9) were held out of the net by goalkeeper Alex Drexler, who made four saves for the Lions (14-6) in a 2-0 contest.
“(They are) a powerhouse Class 4 soccer team,” Pacific Head Coach Steve Smith said. “We were very disciplined defensively and managed to contain their No. 1 goal scorer. We were down one goal most of the game and had chances to equalize.
Phillip Grimes and Dylan Mayer each scored once for the Lions. Luke Licare was credited with an assist.
“You always want to win these games and what a win that would’ve been, but our players played a tremendous game against a very dangerous Northwest team,” Smith said. “Proud of our effort. I think this is the kind of game that will really prepare us when we play Capital City, the No. 2 seed in our districts, in a couple weeks.”
Pacific hosted Washington Wednesday and played at Union Thursday in a match to determine the Four Rivers Conference Championship. The Indians next play Monday at home against De Soto at 6:30 p.m.