Scoring was at a premium Wednesday afternoon in the Union baseball home finale.
Union (14-11) scored first, getting the game’s opening run in the bottom of the fifth.
However, Northwest (18-8) tied it in the sixth and won it with a run in the top of the eighth inning, 2-1.
“This was a good game for us heading into districts,” Union Head Coach Ryan Bailey said. “Northwest is a solid team, and we played right with them. Facing a team like that can only make us better as we head into the playoffs.”
Alex Kuelker went the distance for the Wildcats, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out six.
“Alex Kuelker threw a great game and deserved a win, but that’s how baseball works sometimes,” Bailey said. “He had struggled with command his last few starts, but today he was able to throw strikes, and his offspeed was working like we’d envisioned all year. He looked like an ace today, and that’s great to see heading into a tough district like we have.”
Offensively, Union had four hits, two walks and a hit batter. Two others reached on errors.
Luke Koch, Will Mentz, Conner Borgmann and Blake Borgmann each singled.
Koch and Kaden Motley walked. Marshall Gebert was hit by a pitch.
Jayden Overschmidt scored the Union run, and he stole a base. Gavin Wencker also stole a base.
Dylan McLone recorded the lone RBI for the Wildcats.
Northwest, which also defeated Pacific by a 2-1 score Tuesday, credited its batters with seven hits. The Lions got a double from Liam Greil and singles from Austin Jerger, Andrew Lenzen, Jeffrey Lentz, Gavin Welker, Johhny Daffron and Ty Caruthers.
Lenzen and Lentz scored the runs. Welker and Daffron posted the RBIs.
Greil and Caruthers both walked. Lentz was hit by a pitch. Daffron contributed a sacrifice fly.
Zach Stenger pitched the first seven innings for Northwest, allowing an unearned run on four hits and three walks. He struck out three. Stenger was given the win.
Carson Cheek pitched the eighth on six pitches. He struck out one. Cheek was credited with a save.
Union opens Class 5 District 5 play Monday at Rolla. Rolla is seeded fourth, and Union is the fifth seed. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m.
“We drew a tough district, so we’re going to have to be ready to play good ball,” Bailey said. “We’ve got a few days to work out some kinks in our game, and then we’ll come out Monday and give it our best shot. I’m excited to see what we do. I think we can make a run if we play the way we’re capable of.”