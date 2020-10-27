The Lions roared in Tuesday’s soccer win.
Northwest (12-8) recorded a convincing 8-0 shutout win at Pacific (6-6-2).
Pacific played without six of its starters and eight total varsity contributors due to injuries and quarantines.
“This forced me to find starting positions for my other bench players to fill a lineup and call up three JV players,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Our youth and inexperience definitely showed through. Northwest is typically a team that beats up on us regardless. On Tuesday they were able to feast against us. To make matters worse, we lost another one of our part-time starting defenders.”
Goalkeepers Jared Hootman and Andrew Nemeth split time in the net for the Indians.
Hootman played 50 minutes and was 7-12 in save tries.
Nemeth made four saves in 30 minutes.
Austin Jerger led the scoring with four goals on the night.
Hayden Hartley netted a brace.
Stephen Pryk and Phillip Grimes both added a goal.
Trey Eckols and Trevor Murphey recorded two assists apiece.
Cooper Dutton, Christian Hasty, Kody Kretzer and Luke Licare each finished with an assist.
Northwest goalkeeper Alex Drexler posted three saves.
Pacific played on the road at Washington Wednesday and hosted Union in a key Four Rivers Conference match Thursday.
The Indians next play Monday at De Soto, starting at 6:30 p.m.