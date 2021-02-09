The win total headed north for Northwest.
The Northwest basketball Lady Lions (8-10) picked up a win Tuesday at Pacific (4-14), 47-38.
Pacific held a 13-10 lead after one quarter, but fell behind the Lady Lions, 23-20, at halftime.
The Lady Indians surged back in the third quarter to take a slight 31-29 lead.
Northwest outscored Pacific, 18-7, in the final quarter to earn the win.
Shelby Kelemen’s nine points were the high mark for the Lady Indians. She added three assists, one rebound and one steal.
Lexi Clark, Campbell Short and Kiley Stahl scored six points apiece.
Short posted six rebounds and made one assist.
Clark finished with four rebounds and four steals.
Stahl rebounded two and stole one.
Aaliyah Haddox scored five points and made one rebound.
Hannah Bruns added four points and one rebound.
Molly Prichard scored two points and made four rebounds. She was also credited with two assists and one block.
Abigail Lilley had one rebound and one blocked shot.
Jaylynn Miller recorded one steal.
Jenna Roth scored 11 points for Northwest, closely followed by teammates Grace Eimer and Haley Yount with 10 points apiece.
Yount added 12 rebounds for a double-double.
Other scorers included Sarah Roth (eight points), Raenna Pursley (four) and Lexi Sanchez (four).
Sanchez posted 16 rebounds.
Pacific played at St. James Thursday. Next up for the Lady Indians is a home game Monday against Owensville at 7 p.m.