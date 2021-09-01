Union’s other football team was back in action Friday night.
The soccer Wildcats traveled to Cedar Hill, falling to host Northwest, 2-1.
“Not the result that we were hoping for,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said. “As coaches, we were encouraged, though, with the performance defensively. Now we just need to build a little offense into it.”
Northwest scored in the opening half, and each team scored in the second half.
Union’s goal came from Isaiah Cojocaru on an assist by Ardell Young.
Tyler Finder and Luke Licare scored the Northwest goals. Cooper Dutton and Finder assisted. Alex Drexler stopped three shots for the win.
Fennessey liked what he saw from the defense.
“Defensively, we played with a lot of grit and determination,” Fennessey said. “Cooper Bailey made several point-blank saves. He just seems to find himself in the perfect position.”
Fennessey said the defenders helped Bailey.
“The back four were impressive,” Fennessey said. “Ian Meyer at center back is a force to be reckoned with. He’s always willing to put his body on the line to block a shot or a cross. Peyton Stowe and Donnie Sherwood were doing their best to slow down and delay the Northwest attack. It was a tall order for both of those guys, but they stepped up.”
Will Herbst moved to the stopper spot.
“I was encouraged with Will Herbst’s play at the stopper position,” Fennessey said.
“We need to find a way to get him more involved in offense. Defensively, he is a rock, though.”
Fennessey said the team adjusted at the intermission, and that helped to open up the offense.
Overall, he saw promising play from others as well.
“Jace Pipes, Ardell Young, Jacob Dowil and Lucas Hoekel will all be keys in moving forward,” he said.
Union returns to action Thursday, hosting Waynesville. The varsity game is slated for 6:45 p.m.
Union plays Friday at Wright City before heading to the Pacific Tournament next week.