Both teams scored in the second half, but only one did in the first half.
That proved to be the difference Thursday as Northwest (9-2) won at Washington (6-7) in boys soccer action, 2-1.
Boston Tinsley scored his first goal of the season for Washington.
Hayden Hatley and Spencer Holt each scored for the Lions.
Hatley and Ryan Manson were each credited with an assist.
Alex Drexler made nine saves in the Northwest net.
Washington next hosts GAC Central opponent Wentzville Liberty Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.