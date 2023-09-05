For the third time this season, a Pacific softball game came down to one run.
Pacific (4-2) won the first two times it played a one-run game, but was not able to come out ahead Thursday in a 9-8 loss to Northwest (3-3) in Cedar Hill.
Runs came early and often with Northwest leading, 1-0 after the first inning, 5-1 after the second and 8-6 after the third.
The host Lady Lions added another run in the bottom of the fourth, which Pacific answered in the top of the fifth with one of its own.
The Lady Indians pushed across a final run in the top of the seventh, but could not get a potential tying run on board.
Jaylynn Miller pitched the complete game for Pacific. In six innings, she allowed nine runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Miller also led the Lady Indians at the dish with three hits, a double and two singles, driving in one run.
Trinity Brandhorst doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Taylin Linenweber singled twice and scored.
McKenna Lay tripled, scored and drove in a run.
Ellie Groom doubled, singled and scored.
Payten McFarland singled.
Brooke Bearden walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Liz Tollison drew a walk.
Ashlynn Young scored.
Kaylee Eddings was the winning pitcher for Northwest. In five innings, she allowed seven runs on 10 hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Jordin Ragan tossed two innings for the save and allowed one run on one hit.
Raegan Shelton and Ragan both posted three hits for the Lady Lions.
Eddings collected two hits. Skye Cornia, Rose Consolino, Alli Lewellen, Adeline Paszkiewicz and Macie Winfrey all added a hit.
Eddings and Consolino each homered.
Pacific begins Four Rivers Conference league play Tuesday, playing at defending league champion Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.
