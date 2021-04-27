Scoring twice in the final 20 minutes, Northwest was able to overtake the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs Wednesday.
St. Clair (6-8) led, 2-1, at halftime, but Northwest (9-5-1) came away with the 3-2 win.
Northwest drew first blood with a goal in the 12th minute of play, but St. Clair quickly responded as Izzy Tiepelman scored directly on a corner kick.
“Izzy has been sending a lot of dangerous corners into the box lately, and it was our third corner that early in the game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Izzy has been working really hard lately, and it was nice to see her hard work pay off.”
The Lady Bulldogs followed up with a second goal shortly thereafter from Makayla Johnson, assisted by Claire Merseal.
“Claire played a ball to Makayla at midfield, and she beat two defenders and scored from 20 yards out,” Isgrig said. “It was Makayla’s best goal of the season and gave us a lot of momentum.”
Joey Jesionowski ended with seven saves in the St. Clair net.
Abby Rauscher netted a brace for the Lady Lions.
Katelyn Long scored Northwest’s other goal.
Assists were credited to Grace Lauman and Alayna Stawizinski.
Northwest keeper Sharayah Donovan recorded seven saves.
“It was a very disappointing result because I thought we played our best game of the season,” Isgrig said. “We outworked them and played consistently for 80 minutes. We only played one sub, and every girl played as hard as they could. Makayla, Ally (Newton) and Claire were outstanding. They controlled the middle of the field and won tons of 50/50 balls. We matched their physicality, and even though we lost, I feel like we got a lot better last night. We needed to add that third goal when we had a few chances — we can’t waste opportunities. I’m very proud of our effort, though.”
Next on the schedule for St. Clair is a home game Monday against Festus, starting at 5 p.m.