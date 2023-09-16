A pair of nationally-ranked soccer teams from Nebraska swept East Central College’s squads in Union Wednesday.
The Northeast Community College (Nebraska) men (9-0), ranked second in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll, topped the Falcons, 2-1.
The Northeast women (8-0), ranked fifth in the last NJCAA Division II poll, rolled past the Falcons (3-4), 6-1.
In the men’s game, all of the scoring took place in the second half. Luca Rosen opened scoring in the 50th minute with Edouard Nys assisting.
Lewis Rourke made it 2-0 in the 63rd minute with an assist from Luca Baltzer.
ECC (3-4-1) grabbed a goal from David Ortega (Motessori, Monroe Community College, Madrid, Spain) in the 77th minute with James Harrison (Riverie-du-Loup Quebec, Canada) assisting.
Matias Kristoffersen stopped two shots in goal for the visitors, earning the win.
Jay Elliot (Uddingston, Bellshill, England) made 11 saves for the Falcons.
In the women’s game, Emma Cloud (Union, Arkansas State) scored the East Central goal, which was unassisted.
Shelby Kelemen (Pacific) played in goal and stopped 12 of the 18 shots she faced.
Lexie Lilienthal and Aidyn Woodall each ended with braces to pace Northeast.
Chelsea Dolbel and Leilani Alvira netted one goal apiece. Jessie Eijbersen had two assists.
East Central dropped to 3-4 with the loss.
East Central hosts South Suburban Friday with the women’s game at 3 p.m. and the men’s game at 5 p.m.
Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City comes to Union Tuesday. The women’s game is at 2 p.m. The men’s game follows at 4 p.m.
