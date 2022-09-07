The Washington boys soccer Blue Jays scored a first-half equalizer Thursday, but were not able to repeat the feat in the second period.
Washington (1-1) fell to North Point (1-0) in the home opener, 2-1.
North Point was lifted to victory by a penalty kick goal in the second half after the teams were locked in a 1-1 tie at intermission.
"We played very well. We kept North Point in check the entire game," Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. "A couple of bounces didn't go our way on both ends of the field was what decided the game."
Cole Click scored the Blue Jays’ goal, his fourth of the year, after completing a hat trick Tuesday at Sullivan.
Tyler Eckelkamp recorded the assist.
Mason Theis posted three saves in the net for the Blue Jays.
"We need to fine tune some things on the offensive end of the ball," Dougherty said. "Just a half second off with our possession sequences and some heavy touches kept us away from getting more goals."
North Point goalkeeper Josh Hirschbueler recorded four saves.
Isaac Polman and Dylan Richards scored the two Grizzly goals. Brayden Eckelkamp was credited with an assist.
Washington plays at the Pacific Tournament this week. The Blue Jays take on Pacific in the first round Wednesday at 5:45 p.m.
