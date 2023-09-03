The Lady Jays made it a close one in the first tennis match of the program’s second season.
North Point (2-0) edged out Washington (0-1) Tuesday in Wentzville, 5-4.
Varsity matches are decided with a maximum of nine points earned through match play from six ranked singles matchups and three ranked doubles matchups.
The Lady Jays won two singles matchups and two doubles pairings, but fell one match victory short of the team win.
The match was tied at 4-4 with only the two No. 5 singles players left playing, Washington’s Elliana Weiler and North Point’s Isabella Pritchett.
“After the last point of the eleventh game, the players were either going to be tied 6 to 6, or the game, set and match would be over,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “North Point missed the first serve, and hit a weak second serve in to the (left side of the) court. Washington hit a strong return crosscourt to the backhand of the North Point player. North Point returned a weak short shot over the net. Washington ran forward to put the ball away and instead hit the net.”
In singles play, Washington’s No. 1, Evie Bryson, made it a clean sweep of North Point’s ace, Maja Lindstrom, 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Grizzlies were victorious in the Nos. 2 and 3 singles matchups as Braelyn Trager defeated June Steinman, 6-3, 6-3, and Emily Thompson won over Madelyn Stecko, 6-1, 6-4.
Washington won the battle of No. 4 singles players as Vivien Grant knocked off Olivia Stenberg, 6-1, 6-4.
North Point took the final two varsity singles matchups with wins for Pritchett over Weiler, 7-6, 7-5, and Allyson Gregoire over Caroline Heimos, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles play, Washington’s No. 1 tandem of Bryson and Stecko won an 8-1 matchup over Lindstrom and Thompson.
Steinman and Weiler teamed up for another Washington win in the No. 2 doubles matchup over Trager and Stenberg, 8-6.
Pritchett and Gregoire won for North Point in the No. 3 doubles match, 8-3, against Heimos and Liz Davis.
The above nine matches are what is called “Varsity Gold” play in the Gateway Athletic Conference.
In the GAC, four additional matches are played in what is called “Varsity Silver,” which do not affect the nine-point team score for MSHSAA’s standards, but have league play implications within the conference.
In the four “Varsity Silver” matchups, Washington picked up a doubles win as Kate Hill and Ava Craven topped Kailyn Sleight and Casey Fosson, 8-3.
Taylor Dutton and Samantha Horn gained a Silver doubles win for North Point, 8-6, over Hope Jett and Andrea Bryant.
North Point won both Silver singles matchups with Maggie Wallace scoring over Sadie Alu, 8-1, and Abigail Nahm winning 8-5 against Ava Wardwell.
Washington played its home opener Thursday against St. Charles West and will resume play after the holiday weekend Tuesday with a road match at Holt at 3:30 p.m.
