The Grizzlies played stingy defense Thursday in Wentzville.
Washington (1-1) was unable to break through for a score in the boys soccer matchup, falling 3-0 to North Point (1-0).
Washington goalkeepers Mason Theis and Colin Briggs each played half the game in the net.
Theis notched six saves, but allowed the three second-half goals.
Briggs made four stops.
“(We) struggled to connect passes together the majority of the game,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “We kept North Point at bay for the majority of the game but they were able to capitalize on a few lapses that we had. It’s a long season so hopefully this is a good learning point for our team.”
Dalton Albers, Landon Holmes and Gavin Wicklund each scored goals for North Point.
Tanner Bolwerk, Dylan Richards and Parker Tieman were each credited with an assist.
Washington is playing next week at the Pacific Tournament. The Blue Jays play Eureka in the first round of action Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
