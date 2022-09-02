Washington volleyball gathered its first set victory of the season Tuesday, but is still chasing the first match win.
Washington volleyball gathered its first set victory of the season Tuesday, but is still chasing the first match win.
The Lady Jays (0-2) fell on the road Tuesday to North Point (2-1), 25-8, 25-27, 25-23, 25-19.
“Alex Barks was out sick so we had to make some adjustments,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Jillian Huellinghoff did a nice job stepping up and playing middle for us. Unfortunately, we got off to a slow start, but once we started playing our offense was able to get a lot of kills.”
Chloe Holtmeyer notched 14 kills to lead the Washington attack. She added two digs, one block and one assist.
“Chlose was our go-to attacker,” Moritz said. “She had a great night and was somebody we could count on. She tallied 14 kills on 28 attempts. She was very smart with her shot selection and earned points in key moments.”
Madison Moore and Jessie Tovo both terminated six kills.
Moore recorded four blocks and three digs.
Tovo notched seven digs and one assist.
Jillian Huellinghoff finished with five kills, two block, two aces and one dig.
Jora Weaver posted four kills and six blocks.
“Madison Moore and Jora Weaver were a strong players at the net for us,” Moritz said.
Emily Chappius and Meredith Duncan each knocked down a kill. Duncan also had two blocks.
Abigail Gilliatt passed out 15 assists and picked up four digs.
Oliviz Zastrow was credited with 12 assists, one dig and one ace.
Gracie Meyer posted 10 digs, two aces and one assist.
Taylor Hoelscher ended with four digs and one assist.
Sydney Harbath picked up two digs.
Washington traveled to Owensville Wednesday before returning home Thursday to open GAC Central league play against Holt.
The Lady Jays next host Pacific Tuesday at 6 p.m.
