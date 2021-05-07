It was all looking good for the Bulldogs until the seventh inning.
North County (5-4) scored eight of its nine runs in the final inning Friday to defeat St. Clair (8-6), 9-2, in a game played at Potosi.
The Raiders led, 1-0, after the first inning, but St. Clair took the lead with two runs in the fifth.
The Bulldogs tallied eight hits, led by a double and a single apiece from Landen Roberts and Blaine Downey.
Wes Hinson, Sam Oermann, Chase Walters and CJ Taylor each singled.
Hinson and Roberts scored the two runs. They were driven in by Roberts and Downey.
Hinson, Roberts and Downey each drew a walk.
Joey Rego pitched six innings for St. Clair, allowing one run on three hits and three walks. Rego recorded three strikeouts.
Sam Ruszala tossed 0.2 innings and was charged with eight earned runs on five hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Connor North got the final out. He walked one batter before getting a strikeout.
St. Clair played Monday at Owensville in a game to decide the fate of the Four Rivers Conference, as Owensville could clinch the conference title outright with a victory.
After a road game Tuesday at Herculaneum, next on the schedule for St. Clair is a home game May 11 against Washington at 4:30 p.m.