Playing shorthanded once again due to COVID-19 quarantines, the Union softball Lady ’Cats (5-10) fell at home Monday to North County, 12-0.
“We have to learn to focus on what we can control,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We knew we were going to be shorthanded this game. We talked about making sure we are getting the outs that are given to us. However, we just didn’t do that.”
North County scored early and often, starting with four runs in the first inning and three more in the second. North County added one run in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Union also hurt itself by committing six errors. Only half of the runs were earned.
“We continue to make errors in the field,” Poggas said. “Simple outs become runs at that point. Alizabeth Elbert came in and did her job. She put the ball into play. We just struggled to field it behind her.”
Union was held to two hits, singles by Brooklynne Anderson and Abby Thwing. Thwing also stole a base.
“It continues to be difficult to generate run support,” Poggas said. “We only put together two hits against a pitcher we should be able to handle.”
Elbert pitched, allowing 12 runs (six earned) on 10 hits and one walk over five innings.
“We definitely had some positives, though,” Poggas said. “Brooklynne Anderson made a move from left field to third base for us. She did a great job of handling a tough position. Lucy Koenigsfeld continues to be great behind the plate, too.”
After hosting St. Clair in Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday, Union plays Thursday at St. Francis Borgia Regional.
Union closes out the regular season next week with games at Warrenton Tuesday and at home against Salem Thursday.