All runs went to the visitors Friday at St. Clair.
The baseball Bulldogs (8-8) dropped an 11-0 contest to visiting North County (6-6).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
All runs went to the visitors Friday at St. Clair.
The baseball Bulldogs (8-8) dropped an 11-0 contest to visiting North County (6-6).
The Raiders put St. Clair behind the eight ball early with a four-run first inning.
North County went on to add two runs in the third inning, two in the fourth and three in the fifth.
The game thus concluded after five innings of play.
Tyler Thurman pitched 3.1 innings for St. Clair and was the team’s pitcher of record. He allowed eight runs (two earned) on four hits an two walks, striking out one.
Ty Record pitched 1.2 innings from the bullpen and allowed three unearned runs on two hits and a walk, striking out two.
St. Clair was limited to two hits, both singles by Carter Short and Tyler Tomes.
Jordan Rodrigue, Adrian Arguilez and Clayton Ingram each drew a walk.
Timothy Ekstram was the winning pitcher. He struck out seven batters in five shutout innings and allowed just two hits and three walks.
Zakery Meador tripled to provide the Raiders with their biggest hit.
Jobe Smith singled three times.
Zane Huff and Grant Mullins both singled.
Michael Huff, Zane Huff, Tyler Pipkin and Mullins were hit by pitches.
Zane Huff and Smith each stole two bases. Kooper Kekec and Trenton Crepps each stole once.
St. Clair played Monday at St. Francis Borgia and hosts Union Tuesday in a makeup game for a previous rainout.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.