North County Christian swept Crosspoint Christian School’s basketball teams Tuesday in season-opening action in Ferguson.
North County Christian came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat the Crosspoint girls, 35-32.
In the boys game, North County Christian won, 65-47.
The Cougars returned home to host Heritage in a boys contest Thursday. Both teams host Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Friday. The junior varsity boys game starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by the girls and boys varsity games.
Next week, the teams play at Rivers of Life on Tuesday and Mississippi Valley Christian School on Friday.
Girls
The teams were tied after one quarter, 11-11. North County Christian led at the half, 20-17. Crosspoint came back to take a 28-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
“If we make layups, we win by 20,” Crosspoint Head Coach Nathan Franks said. “We lost by three. Two of my three returning leading scorers fouled out in fourth quarter. We were up by two points with a minute left.”
Crosspoint went 12-40 from the field, including 1-6 from beyond the three-point arc. The Lady Cougars were 5-11 from the free-throw line.
Jordan Sheppard led Crosspoint in scoring with 22 points. She went 3-7 from the free-throw line and hit the lone three-point basket. Sheppard also had eight rebounds and two assists.
Neveah Huff scored seven points with 10 rebounds. She hit one free throw.
Lia Cobb netted two points with three rebounds.
Maddie Humphreys scored one point, and Dominique Murray added a rebound.
Boys
North County Christian jumped out to a 17-10 lead after one quarter and was up at the half, 35-16.
“We got off to a slow start and had too many turnovers in the first half, which allowed for North County to build their early lead and go into the halftime with a 35-16 margin,” Crosspoint Head Coach Andy Young said.
Crosspoint cut into the deficit in the third quarter, cutting the gap to 48-34 heading into the final quarter.
“Our team played much better in the second half. We took care of the ball and cut our turnovers down considerably,” Young said. “We pretty much played even with them in the second half and actually outscored them by one point, but due to the early lead we gave them, it was too much to overcome.”
Chayton Lewis led the Cougars in scoring with 13 points and added 17 rebounds and two blocked shots.
“Chayton had probably one of his best games of his career by recording a double-double with 17 rebounds and 13 points,” Young said. “He really picked up his aggressiveness in the second half by attacking the basket and getting several offensive rebounds and putbacks. That’s the kind of play we will need from him day in and day out for us to have a really good season this year.”
Jace Stroup netted 11 points with six rebounds, three steals, two assists and one blocked shot.
Clayton Young scored nine points with four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Boone Sanders closed with eight points, eight rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Jeremiah Seitz netted six points with five assists, five rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.
Silas Ernst pulled down three rebounds.
Crosspoint went 20-66 from the field, including 4-17 from beyond the three-point arc. The Cougars hit three of 10 free-throw chances.
“Turnovers and shooting only 30 percent from the field pretty much did us in for the night,” Andy Young said. “We have to continue to work on taking the best shot available, not always the first shot we see. Ball movement and ball security will continue to be areas of emphasis for us moving forward.”
DeKaytin Calhoun led North County Christian with 38 points.