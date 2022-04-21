A pair of two-run innings were enough for the North Central Missouri College Pirates to plunder a win Saturday over the East Central College baseball Falcons at Taco Bell Ballpark, 4-2.
East Central, which swept both ends of a Saturday doubleheader over North Central, dropped to 17-18. North Central improved to 13-27.
Saturday marked a rare single-game day.
East Central scored first, getting a run in the bottom of the second inning. North Central took the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the third.
The Pirates added two more runs in the top of the fifth. The Falcons scored their final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) started and took the loss. Over three innings, he allowed two runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out a pair.
Cris Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) pitched the next two frames, allowing two runs on three hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) closed out the game by pitching two scoreless innings. He allowed a hit and two walks and struck out a pair.
Offensively, Terilli and Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) each had two hits. Terilli and Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) doubled. Grant Beck (Hillsboro) singled.
Terilli drew a pair of walks. Beck and Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) both walked.
Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) were hit by pitches.
Beck, Justin Rogers (Sacred Heart, Mildmay, Ontario, Canada) and Colombo stole bases.
Terilli and Colombo each scored.
Terilli logged an RBI.
Arturo Brito led the Pirates with three hits.
Jesus Fonseca, Victor Olmos, Bailey Quint, Daniel Mendez and Omar Carrasco each had one hit.
Carrasco scored twice. Brito and Mendez scored once.
Olmos logged two RBIs.
Layne Rutherford was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out one.
Avery Rivero pitched the final three innings for a save. He allowed two hits and a walk, while striking out three.