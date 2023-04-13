In a showdown of NJCAA Division II Region 16 teams, the North Central Missouri College Pirates left Union Friday with a series win.
The Pirates (11-21) held off East Central (14-17), 8-5, to finish the three-game series with two wins.
East Central set the tone early with two runs in the bottom of the first.
North Central cut the lead in half in the fourth and moved in front in the fifth, 4-2.
The Pirates added one run in the sixth before both teams scored three times in the seventh.
North Central outhit the Falcons, 12-10. East Central made four errors to North Central’s two.
Four players combined for eight of the East Central hits.
Andy Hueste (Linn), Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee), Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) each singled twice.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College) and Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) each singled once.
Leach, Hueste, Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) and Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) drew walks.
Leach stole two bases. Hueste and Dent each had one steal.
Terilli added a sacrifice fly.
Leach crossed the plate twice. Hueste, Orman and Lindemann scored once.
Hueste had two RBIs. Terilli, Dent and Austin McKim (Linn) each drove in one run.
Will DesHotels (Tiber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started for the Falcons and took the loss, going 4.2 innings while allowing four unearned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone) pitched two innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) got one out, allowing a run on two hits.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) pitched two innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.
For North Central, Bailey Quint got the win, going six innings while allowing four runs on six hits and three walks. He fanned five.
Evan Johnston pitched the final three innings, allowing a run on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Quint led the Pirates offensively with three hits. One was a double. He also scored three runs.
Jesus Fonseca and Edward Viloria each had two hits.
Keaton Mudd, a member of the 2022 Missouri American Legion state champion Post 11 team, also doubled.
The Falcons host another NJCAA Division II Region 16 opponent this Friday and Saturday, facing Moberly Area Community College.
Both Friday’s doubleheader and Saturday’s single game start at noon.
